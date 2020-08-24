Katy Perry ‘still feels like a plastic bag’ despite ‘Firework’ continuing to break records

Katy Perry has been riding a high over the last couple of months, and her most recent 12x Platinum certification became the cherry on top. With this win, the singer’s decade old song Firework effectively became “the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history.”

According to a Twitter account Chart Data, the song received the 12x Platinum certification, and with this win the singer has made history by becoming one of the first female artists to ever receive this award.

Up till now only two other female stars have reached the 11x Platinum rank, and now those honors have been given to Katy Perry’s Dark Horse and Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance.

However, even with such a win under her belt, Katy reportedly feels less than chipper with the news. Sharing the original tweet by Chart Data the singer admittedly wrote that she ‘still’ feels “like a plastic bag” despite such a monumental win.

This is not shocking to many of Perry’s fans, throughout the course of history, women in the entertainment industry have been pitted against each other and Perry has been against such ludicrousness from the very beginning.

