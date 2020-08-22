Soundtrack and final trailer of 'Tenet' is out

Days before the release of "Tenet", Travis Scott has released the original soundtrack of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.

The soundtrack titled "The Plan" has received almost half a million views on YouTube within a few hours after it was posted on the video-sharing website.

"Tenet", which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles, is all set to release on August 26.

Produced by "Tenet" composer Ludwig Goransson, the track arrives alongside the final trailer of the movie which is Nolan's first film since "Dunkirk".

