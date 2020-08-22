Ellen DeGeneres reassures staff about new employment benefits as work resumes

TV show host Ellen has finally come out with a tentative solution to harassment on set calling her staff back at work following the investigation into the show's "toxic workplace" scandal.

Variety reported on the company Zoom call, saying that the staff will receive five extra holidays which they can use at their discretion, as well as paid leaves for birthdays, doctor’s appointments and private family matters.

Not only that, the inappropriate head producers of her show, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, accused of inappropriate behavior, have also been fired from the show.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that on the Zoom meeting, Ellen was quoted saying, "I care about each and every one of you. I feel like I've kind of let the ball drop a bit because I’m focused on the show, I go in and I do the show, and I’ve just let everybody to do their jobs — to run different departments. And it just became a well-oiled machine, and I think that is the problem. It’s not a machine. This is people. These are human beings that are working hard every single day to put this together. This show would not be what it is without all of you."