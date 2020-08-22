David Henrie is proud of Selena Gomez is ‘taking charge’ of his production

David Henrie’s new film, This is the Year garnered a bit of press and with its success flooding in, the actor spoke with a leading daily, crediting Selena Gomez for the part she played in making this a reality.

During his interview with Insider Henrie began by saying, "It's been incredible working with her because what the show did was really bond Selena and I like brother and sister and so over the years.”

Her role in bringing Zoey’s character to life was mesmerizing, "[Selena] really loved that Zoey was one that dealt with a talent that she needed to learn to embrace herself but also find someone who would support that talent.”

He also added, "We kind of wanted to do both with her character, show that being in a relationship with someone who isn't trying to empower you is not a good thing. And also, learn to not be embarrassed by her own talent."