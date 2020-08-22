Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears proceeds with reappointment despite star’s reservations

Britney Spears's right to control her liquidized and non-cash assets has officially been handed back over to her dad Jamie Spears, despite the star’s vocal disapproval.



Britney Spear’s conservatorship recently changed hands once more and, despite her vocal disapproval of the choice, her father Jamie Spears has been granted full control of her assets, estates and day-to-day finances.

People magazine reported on the news, claiming that her father has already asked for the court to transfer all “power to obtain all documents and records” relating to her assets, including “all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney.”

With the papers coming under review, Spears's true net worth was also brought forward. Reportedly the 90’s pop sensation owns an estimated USD 57.4 million in non-cash based assets, as well as USD 2.7 million in cash, as of December 31st of last year.

For the unversed, Britney was “strongly opposed” against her father retrieving control over her estate. She and her attorney “strongly prefer to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

Her lawyer spoke on her behalf in his case, claiming, “We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes”

His statement went on to read, “Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent