Miley Cyrus thinks ‘Malibu’ lyrics don’t ‘really make sense’ after breakup with Liam Hemsworth

With Miley Cyrus’s breakup with Cody Simpson hitting media channels with frenzy, the singer has decided to come clean about a number of internal struggles which she has been keeping out of the public eye for the last couple of months.

During her most recent interview with Up Next the Wrecking Ball singer touched upon her new single Midnight Sky and how it differs from her past releases.

Miley touched upon her relationship with Liam Hemsworth during the course of her interview and admitted that she felt out of sync with her true self and when she looks back at her single Malibu or even Younger Now, she feels that time period in her life did not really make much sense in the grand scheme of things.

Miley was quoted saying, “Actually, when I look at my career, there was really a two year or one year period that doesn’t really make sense. I think you and I probably know that it has to do kind of with that more like ‘Younger Now’, kind of ‘Malibu’ era.”

Touching on how she felt lost at the time, Miley went on to say, “I think what happened in that, which does happen to a lot of people, and it’s not to villainize the partner, but you lose yourself in someone else sometimes.”

This is not the first time Miley has opened up about her past. During an interview with Apple Music, the singer also touched upon her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, claiming, “I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup. I wrote “Slide Away” in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence. So, you know what? That’s why I’ve also, I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words.”