Olivia Wilde reportedly working on the ‘final touches’ for first ever ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

Marvel’s age-old, friendly neighborhood Spider Man seems to be getting a female-led adaptation according to a new report, and Olivia Wilde is at the forefront of this directorial piece.



The long-awaited Spider Woman has gotten a “complete revamp” under Booksmart writer Katie Silberman and will introduce a new leading lady befitting her past counterparts, Gwen Stacey and Mary Jane Watson.

While the idea of Spider Woman is not a new concept, the past illustrations of a female version of the ‘friendly neighborhood spider person’ was first brought forward back in the 1970s and told the story of bounty hunter Jessica Drew who reportedly gained her spider powers in utero and was able to shoot venom-blasts as a result.

Rumors of a new adaptation have been running rampant for months now, however, only recently did Olivia confirm the news with a single spider emoji and a retweet of Deadline’s tweet.





