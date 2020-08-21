Angelina Jolie wants a ‘fair trial’ during her court war with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have recently come at an impasse in regards to their divorce settlement, and with the heat turning on Jolie, many wonder what the outcome might be for the Hollywood powerhouses.

While Jolie has kept mum ever since the hearing initially began, her lawyer has been speaking on her behalf as he told US Weekly, "All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side.”

The legal team pointed out that “the only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there's transparency and impartiality."

For the unversed, Jolie’s worries stem from her fears regarding Brad's alleged "ongoing business and professional relationships" with the judge who is currently presiding over their trial.

Jolie is worried that due to the judge’s ‘biasness’, the case might unjustly sway in Brad’s favor near the end. However, ever since these claims were made, Brad’s legal team shot back at the actress and set the record straight by pointing out how it is unfortunate that “the individuals hurt most by Jolie's transparently tactical gambit are the parties' own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution.”