Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 19, 2020

Pak vs Eng: Host team announces squad for T20 series

Wed, Aug 19, 2020
Eoin Morgan will lead the England side. — AFP/Files

LONDON: England announced its 14-man squad on Tuesday for a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on August 28:

Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire)

Reserves: Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey)

Fixtures

Aug 28: England v Pakistan, 1st T20, Old Trafford (1700 GMT)

Aug 30: England v Pakistan, 2nd T20, Old Trafford (1300 GMT)

Sep 01: England v Pakistan, 3rd T20, Old Trafford (1700 GMT)

