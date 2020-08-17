Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart drops over $2.7M for Spanish-interior estate in Los Angeles

Lili Reinhart made her first ever large scale home investment by dropping over $2.7 million on an estate located in the heart of Los Angeles. The location is reportedly decorated with a Spanish inspired interior and marks a first for the actress.

The Sun reported on the purchase claiming that the estate has over five-bedrooms and five-baths, and is spread over 4,170-square-feet.

The house reportedly includes a private, temperature-controlled wine room made to house over 1,300-plus bottles. TMZ also reported upon the new investment, claiming it featured a 10-foot door which was remodeled back in 2017.

While many have fallen in love with her on-screen persona Betty Cooper, Seventeen magazine claims the actress had nearly given up her acting dreams due to depression, however in a last minute ditch effort, she chose to send in her audition tape for the role of Riverdale’s Elizabeth Cooper, and to her surprise, got her the shot she dreamed of.

While Celebrity Net Worth estimates her total worth to be about $6 million, a 2018 Style Caster story falsely rated it to be about $2 million. As the actress allegedly makes $300,000 per episode on Riverdale.