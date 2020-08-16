Ryan Reynolds asks Canadians ‘partying’ amid pandemic to ‘not kill his mom’

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is chiding his country's youngster for 'partying' during pandemic, in the most hilarious way possible.

The Deadpool actor shared a public service message urging everyone to stay at home, follow social distancing directives and not ‘kill his mom.’

BC Premier John Horgan had asked Reynolds to use his Marvel clout to convince the public into staying at home during a recent press conference.

"We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen - please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19,” tweeted Horgan.

In response to that, Reynolds dropped an audio message in his tweet as he wrote: "Called your office. Left a message.”

Here’s what he said in the rib-tickling clip: "I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it's plastic surgery, which — a lot of people don't know this — but I used to be Hugh Jackman.”

“Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it too,” he continued.

“It's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. My mom, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day.”

“She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable,” he continued.

“I hope young people in B.C. don't kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other. Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable.”

“I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party,” he concluded with a jibe at his wife Blake Lively’s show.