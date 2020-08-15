Katy Perry touches on her thoughts regarding Kesha’s legal troubles with Dr Luke

While in the past Katy Perry shyed away from showcasing her thoughts, this year has forced her into a change for the better.

While Kesha’s legal battle against Dr Luke has been public knowledge from as far back as 2017, she has only recently found comfort in speaking her mind.

Spreaking to Los Angeles Times the singer began by saying, “I knew both of them at the time. It sucks when you know both of the players. I can only speak for my own experience, and my own experience with Dr Luke was a healthy one. I believe in due process. And I also believe that only they know the truth.”

While Katy was always afraid of being dubbed “the one woman that is against women” she believes in speaking the truth, even if it may contradict the experiences of others.

This change in thought is one of the biggest reasons that Katy decided to stand beside Ellen DeGeneres during her work place scandal.

Perry told the leading daily, “I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience.” I merely “wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”