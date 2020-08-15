Miley Cyrus touches on her decision to un-follow Nick Jonas on Instagram

With the new single Midnight Sky garnering Miley Cyrus an influx of adoration and media attention, the singer began speaking about her past relationships and even spilled the beans on her decision to embrace singlehood following a split with Cody Simpson.

During her interview on the Zach Sang Show, Miley revealed that even after breaking up with the pop sensation, the pair still follows each other on Instagram.

After fans spotted the singer re-following Nick on Instagram, many began questioning her motives, however, the star set the record straight during her interview and explained, “Have you ever gone and looked and seen that all the sudden that you’ve been unfollowed or you’ve unfollowed someone and, like, didn’t mean to?”

She added, "My thing unfollows people sometimes. People hit me up and say, ‘Why did you unfollow me?’ And I didn’t unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama.”

Miley claimed that she and Nick have been following each other ever since she “(did) the throwback on my Instagram, like, a year ago.”

She concluded by saying, "I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage — now vintage — Jonas Brothers tee. And we’ve been following each other since then.”





=