Sat Aug 15, 2020
Addison Rae loses over 55M followers after TikTok accounts gets hacked

Hollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 15, 2020
Addison Rae loses over 55M followers after TikTok accounts gets hacked

Addison Ray is one of TikTok’s most popular users with over 55 million followers. However, it seems her stardom has come to an end due to a notorious hacker who completely wiped her channel off of the micro-blogging site.

According to screenshots obtained by the TikTok Room, Addison’s account has deleted, leaving the influencer in a pool of tears.

The account uploaded proof of the change with a caption that read, "This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations”

It was shortly after that Addison took to her Twitter account to confirm the news. She claimed, “my tiktok is hacked :(" and “why am i crying”.

However, shortly after news of the incident hit the internet, her name began trending in the U.S with over 10.5K searches.

View this post on Instagram

addison is currently trending on twitter

A post shared by The Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

With the news spreading like wildfire many fans speculate TikTok felt their arm being twisted and swiftly restored her account, with her content and followers intact.

View this post on Instagram

addison’s tiktok is back!

A post shared by The Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on


