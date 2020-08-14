Zac Efron signed on for a ‘Three Men and a Baby' remake for Disney+

The 1987 film, Three Men and a Baby recently got the go-ahead for a Disney+ remake and Zac Efron has signed aboard the project.

The original, played by Leonard Nimoy, Ted Danson, Tom Selleck, and Steve Guttenberg revolved around the life of two bachelors who one day find a baby on their doorstep and take her in.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the news soon after the script was released. While the remake already has a producer on board, other specifications like a director have still not been combed through.

Regarding the work front, Efron was last seen running the Netflix show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The show is based on the actor’s journey around the world, as well as his search for sustainable food and energy solutions which many hope could be capable enough to power a greener tomorrow.



