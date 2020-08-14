Working on ‘The Ellen Show’ resembled ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ former employee claims

While the number of employees bashing the time spent working on the Ellen Show increases, a new report has come in which equates working for the talk show host to be akin to being in movie The Devil Wears Prada.

The ex-staffer spoke about his experience on the show during an interview for the Brisbane radio show Stav, Abby & Matt. During the interview, the ex-staffer equated The Ellen Show to be similar to The Devil Wears Prada.

The former camera assistant was quoted saying, “I worked there for a little over a year. It's kind of like The Devil Wears Prada.”

During the course of the interview, the staff claimed, “Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of a] year. It's just a badge of honor to have that and have it on your résumé.”

However, the environment was painstaking and not at all worth the ‘badge of honor’ it entailed, in the long run.

“I wasn't even allowed in the same room as her. Most people are told, ‘When Ellen enters the room, you and your entire crew need to leave’. Sometimes her bodyguards come forward first and you kind of see them and you know to leave and that's it.”