Katy Perry showcases support for Ellen DeGeneres amid ‘hateful’ workplace scandal

Katy Perry showcases support for Ellen DeGeneres amid ‘hateful’ workplace scandall

With a sea of people still calling Ellen DeGeneres out for the 'toxic' workplace culture she promoted, Katy Perry has been standing by her side and squashing all the associated negative press.

The Grammy award winning singer recently spoke out in favor of DeGeneres through a collection of tweets, and detailed all of the ‘positive’ experience she had on the show.

However, many fans were left un-amused by the singer’s claims. Many were quick to point out that the “only reason” Perry had a good experience was because she was a well-known star.

The fan explained, “You’ve only had positive takeaways because you’re one of the biggest artists on the planet Katy. That’s why.”

Her staff are treated like they’re worth nothing. I love you so much, but your comment is disregarding their experiences. Don’t forget you’re Katy Perry, of course you’re going to be treated well.

Others claimed that “just because” she had a positive experience, does not undermine the experiences others had during the course of their careers.

One user said, “Just because you have positive takeaways with a person does not even remotely mean they will be the same way to others. What type of logic is this.”



