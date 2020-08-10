Katy Perry got ‘scared’ when Orlando Bloom crashed her Instagram live

Katy Perry’s Instagram live became the talk of the town after she got flabbergasted seeing Orlando Bloom crashing her Instagram live. So much so that fans began poking fun at the singer, claiming she ‘forgot’ they live together.

According to ET Canada, Perry was hosting a session called, Smile Sunday in memory of her late dog Mighty. As part of the three-week series, Perry was candidly speaking about the incident and immediately got startled the moment Bloom entered the room with their poodle in toe.

In the series Katy Perry went all out and even played a snip bit of her album ‘Smile’ but all went hysterically haywire the moment Bloom crept up behind his lady love, clad in pink polka-dotted attire.

Almost immediately the moment became engrained in history as the Twitter handle @katyworIdwide recorded the clip and posted it with the caption, "Exact moment that Orlando Bloom scared Katy Perry during live broadcast on #SmileSunday."



