Kylie Jenner’s cameo in Cardi B, Megan Stallion’s ‘WAP’ video leaves fans upset

Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion’s most recent video WAP left fans gasping for breath. However while being elated over this new collab, their fans were also quick to rile into frenzy after Kylie Jenner was seen making a surprise cameo appearance.

The video in question is set in a breathtaking mansion with wall made up of pastel and teal hues that house golden sulcture of butts.

However, almost mid-way through the one-minute mark, Kylie Jenner was seen, cladded in a cheetah-print ensemble. Her appearance was brief and, just as fast as she was seen in the halls; she left in the same dramatic way.

While the video was filled with extravagant décor and was interestingly pleasing to the eye, Kylie’s cameo reportedly put a dent in the experience for many.

Many might wonder why a beauty mogul and realtiy TV artist was featured in a music video, but even before the release of the song Cardi explained the decision to include a diverse amount of women, “not just female rapper.”

Whether it be from “models to influencers” Cardi wanted a diverse group of women to make up this “very sexy” video.

During the course of her interview with Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Cardi went on to say, “These are the girls that I personally like.”

"I really feel they are going to go main stream… All the girls right here, there [are] different things that I like about them. That's why I said variety.”

Even her explanation did not deter the disgust fans felt for their appearance, many went on to point out how a ‘perfect’ video was sullied by her appearance.



