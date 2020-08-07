Britney Spear’s lawyers livid over her family speaking out about her conservatorship

With the internet coming in, guns blazing against Britney Spears’ parents, her lawyers are angry over the way they are handling the media scrutiny.

Newsweek reveals that although Britney has amassed a large fortune for herself, she has no legal control over any of her assets.

A 2016 New York Post article claimed “Her most mundane purchases, from a drink at Starbucks to a song on iTunes, are tracked in court documents as part of the plan to safeguard the great fortune she has earned but does not ultimately control.”

While Britney’s family plans to "give more interviews that would sway public support to end", her lawyers are not pleased with what her family is planning.

Reportedly “Britney’s lawyers aren’t happy the family is going public with comments about how she feels about it and hopes for the future of being free."