Lili Reinhart took a trip for ‘clarity and healing’ ahead of Cole Sprouse’s birthday following breakup

Lili Reinhart has been on a journey of self-healing ever since she broke up with her Riverdale sweetheart Cole Sprouse.

While the actress went all out for her ex’s birthday last year, it appears their 2019 breakup has left a major dent on her on heart. Thus to promote some inner healing and ‘mental clarity’, Reinhart went on a solo trip to California's Mount Shasta on the event of his birthday this year.

Taking to her Instagram she shared some pictures of the gorgeous terrain and wrote, "Very grateful to have the opportunity to travel to such a sacred place and reconnect with myself and God hope all of you are using this time to take care of yourselves and reflect— it’s vital."

That is not all; Reinhart also chose to keep fans in the loop while she was on her R&R retreat and took some mesmerizing shots of the cascading landscape on her Instagram stories.





