Kanye West, Kim Kardashian depart to island fortress, away from paparazzi

Kim Kardashian and Kanye have made a rather monumental decision regarding their family vacation - one which fans found rather baffling.

Even Kim, who showcases all aspects of her life being a reality TV star, has made the decision to turn to her ‘fortress’ for a few days away from the media glare.

During a previous report, TMZ claimed, "The couple decided to jump on a jet and take a private family vacation to try and work things out. We're told the trip was something the couple discussed when Kim visited Kanye in an emotional trip to Wyoming last weekend.”

Hence, after reporting upon their departure, the media house revealed that the couple designed their family vacation to be one that would not allow for any outsiders to get close to. all that is yet known about the location is that it is a tropical island outside of the United States. The media has hence dubbed this family outing the "make-or-break holiday".