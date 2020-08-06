Cameron Diaz says she reclaimed her ‘peace’ after getting retired from acting

Cameron Diaz’s dive into stardom was something which taxed her beyond recognition, so much so that the actress was unable to enjoy that part of her life and ended up relieved when it all ended.

During the latest episode of In Goop Health: The Sessions, Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow that by giving all of her attention to her career in the past she was never able to many "any space for [her] personal life."

"I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it's such a grind," she said. "When you're making a movie—it's a perfect excuse—they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end and you have no time for anything else."

Not only that, but Diaz also admitted that her days in the spotlight were taxing and even draining on her soul.

With her being so “sensitive” to the “energies” people put out, it felt overwhelming at one point. "It's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.” However, after her 40th birthday hit, she was able to find her path and finally make herself “self-sufficient.”

When Gwyneth asked Diaz about how it felt leaving her past and her career behind, the actress candidly claimed that it felt more "Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself."

Through it all, her husband Benji Madden has been her guardian angel. She claimed, "I broke that mirror about a thousand times when he put it up to me. I was like, 'I hate you... don't show me that,' and he was like, 'Look, bitch. Look'," she laughed. "Thank God for him."