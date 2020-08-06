Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian officially reconciled back in June while quarantining together

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have kept fans aboard an emotional rollercoaster when it comes to news of their reconciliation, however, a source has recently come forward to provide the inside scoop.

According to People Magazine, Khloé and Tristan have been together ever since they moved in to co-parent their daughter True.

With Tristan being at home, Khloé seems much elated. "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," the source claimed. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy."

The source later went on to add, "They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloé enjoys it.”

Throughout their entire separation, Khloé has always been civil and “soft” towards Tristan, so much so that the reality TV star has invited him to numerous family gatherings and during the course of it all has remained, "open and receptive toward Tristan.”

However, the source does believe this relationship dynamic might change after Tristan begins to travel for basketball once more.

The source concluded by saying, "Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship," the source said. "She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family."