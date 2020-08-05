Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in the first of three tests against England here at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

England have announced an unchanged side which defeated the West Indies last week.

"We are full of confidence off the back of two brilliant wins, so we come into the game unchanged and want to make the most of these overhead conditions," England captain Joe Root said.

"We would probably have batted first, but at least we have something to work with. Ben is not quite 100% fit to bowl and it is too big a risk (for him to act as a frontline seamer)."

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali after winning the toss said, "we can’t control the weather, but we are clear in our heads we want to bat first".

We are going with two spinners and three seamers, with Shadab as an allrounder," he said.

SQUADS:

England: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.