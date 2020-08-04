Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly ‘financially secure’ and will not have any woes if she quits show

DeGeneres’ show and its reputation has officially been ground to dust ever since the independent investigation by Warner Bros kicked off.

Ever since the start of last week, reports upon reports regarding bullying, sexual harassment and even racism have been filed against her and as the investigative team digs further, it seems more truths will continue to be revealed.

According to an insider close to US Weekly, Ellen is “more than financially secure” and needs not worry about money even if she decides to leave the show.

The source was quoted saying, "Ellen has enough money to never work again. She would be fine to leave the show.” Especially since “She has enough money to live a great life.”

The source went on to say, "She has never been afraid to fire anyone who is bad” but when it comes to herself, has no consolidated plans to leave the show as of yet.

Another source close to Telepictures spoke to the Daily Mail about the rumors and claimed, Ellen “feels she can't go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show.”

Reason being, "The truth is she knew what was going on, it's her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun – but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame."