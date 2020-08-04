Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are constantly undergoing ‘spiritual evolution’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been cultivating a more spiritual life for themselves over the years and each day they work towards this goal thorough meditation and spiritual exercises.

During her latest interview with the Times of London, Katy Perry claimed that before she met Orlando Bloom, back in 2016, she was unaware that the actor had entered into a six-month long self-imposed ban of celibacy. She claimed, "I had no idea that was the case. I met him in 2016, we were both on a different journey.”

Touching upon his personality, Perry said that Bloom is "very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved. He gets up at 7 a.m. and chants for an hour. One of the things that binds us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved? And our desire to investigate that realm? One of our main love languages is the spiritual evolution.”

"We love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That's definitely something we are bound by."

This is not the first time Perry touched upon her spiritual nature, during a past interview for Vogue India the singer dubbed Bloom “sage”. Because "When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do”