Katie Holmes believes the time spent in lockdown with Suri Cruise came as a 'lesson'

Katie Holmes believes the time spent in lockdown with Suri Cruise came as ‘such a lesson’ for her

Katie Holmes’s experience in lockdown appears to have been one riddled with steep learning curves and held an increasingly difficult lesson which she slowly learned during her time at home in the height of the quarantine.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Holmes was quoted saying, "I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson."

The actress also went on to say, "Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together."

During a past interview, a source close to Holmes and her daughter detailed the dynamic between the mother and daughter, claiming, "You'd struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other. They're a real team—their connection is a beautiful thing to witness."

"If Katie's feeling stressed or down, Suri's very compassionate and loving. Katie feels like her daughter really is her little angel. … It's no exaggeration to say that Suri and Katie have saved each other. They really are wonderful together."