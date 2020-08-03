Larsa Pippen tells Kanye ‘you shouldn’t have a say’ in the abortion conversation

With the rumored end of Larsa Pippen’s friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan peeking public curiosity, she has come after Kanye West with a claim stating that he “shouldn’t” be commenting on abortion “If you don’t have a uterus.”

Soon after Kanye’s tweet regarding the number of abortions in the past 20 years went viral, Larsa came in guns blazing to set the rapper straight without actually referring to him directly. She wrote, “If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say.”

Larsa’s comments came in light of Kanye’s past thoughts on abortion and how the idea of potentially having aborted his firstborn child breaks him to this day.

Kanye made this personal announcement during his speech for the presidential race, where he had claimed, “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”