Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ‘excitedly’ anticipating parenthood with baby girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are taking it all in and surfing on the endorphins that come with welcoming a baby into their home. During the last couple of days the couple has also been making good use of their time and refuse to leave baby Willa’s side for a moment.

According to a report by E News, the new parents are over the moon and just "so excited to be parents.” So much so that they are taking each new day in stride.

Even though their daughter is just 10 days old as of now, Joe Jonas has already synced into his new role effortlessly. A source close to the couple also told the leading daily, "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

Not only that, both new parents just can’t get enough of their little bundle of joy and are constantly “texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off.”

The source also went on to note that the reaction of everyone in their inner circle has been loving and supportive, reportedly, "Everyone is very excited for them.”

Baby Willa has now become the third baby girl to join the Jonas family. Previously Kevin Jonas was the only one of the three brothers to be a dad to two daughters, Alena and Valentina Jonas.