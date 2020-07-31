Prince William’s royal staff never allows him to run his official Twitter account

The Queen’s rules regarding the use of social media for Buckingham Palace have always been very straightforward and strict and not even Prince William gets away with breaking any of those tightly enforced rules.

During a recent interview for BBC’S The Peter Crouch Podcast, the prince spoke at length about his Twitter presence to the former soccer player.

After careful probing, Prince William admitted that he has no control over the Kensington Palace official Twitter account and claimed that his staff is always trying to "deliberately keep [him] away" off of the official account.

People reports that although gaining control of the official Twitter account is extremely hard, Prince Willaim has managed to sneak in a few tweets over the years. The most notable one was made when Liverpool won the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona back in 2019.

He reiterated the scene, claiming, "When Liverpool did that amazing [game against Barcelona] I went mental, I grabbed the Twitter thing and I just posted it.”

He added, "It was an amazing match. I was literally blown away by it. It was one of the best games of football I've ever seen. And I got completely out of control and I just went, 'Tweet that, get it out. Give it here!'" As unauthorized, "out of control" tweets go, it's pretty mild: "Well done Liverpool - an incredible result, what a comeback! W.”



He also claimed that he randomly gets the desire to post on the Twitter page but his most profound itch occurs when Aston Villa wins any soccer match.

"Nearly every Villa game we've won, which hasn't been many this season, I've been trying to get a hold of it," he said. "They keep it away from me now. I have to fight them for it."



