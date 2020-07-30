‘The Ellen Show’ disables all comments as ‘racist’ host faces investigation

With reports about Ellen DeGeneres’s racist and taxing behavior spreading like wildfire, WarnerMedia has taken the mantel into investigation any and all claims against the host. In light of that, the host’s Twitter page has restricted comment access to followers and those mentioned in each post, until further notice.



Even her most recent post on Twitter has restricted comment access to only those who Ellen follows and those who are mentioned in the tweet itself.



The producer of Telepictures, as well as the distributor of Warner Bros, sent a memo to staff, making it known to them, that the company has engaged WBTV-owner WarnerMedia’s employees, as well as a third party firm after working conditions on the show were ousted.

As per those reports, the memo came from the executive vice president Donna Redier Linskas well as WBTV vice president of human resources Donna Hancock Husband.