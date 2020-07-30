Kim Kardashian has been working to ‘shield and isolate’ her kids following Kanye’s epic blowout

With Kanye West’s presidential scandal slowly blowing under bit by bit, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been in major damage control mode and for now the family’s top priority has been to protect and shield the children from any media spillage that might come their way.

A source close to the couple told People that Kim has recently been focusing all of her efforts into protecting her four children to the best of her abilities.

The source was quoted saying, “She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this. And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them. They don’t need to see such a public meltdown.”

All four of Kim’s children were also spotted sending their days at their aunt Kourtney’s house while Kim visited Kanye at their Wyoming ranch.

During an earlier tearful exchange, Kim requested ‘compassion’ from the public through her Instagram stories. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.”

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding. With Love and Gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”