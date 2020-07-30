Taylor Swift claps back at trolls accusing her of ‘stealing’ 'Folklore' logo

Taylor Swift has come under fire for the ‘wrongful procurement’ of her Folklore logo in recent weeks. Reports claim the singer allegedly ‘stole’ it from a black designer and has thus impacted her livelihood.

In a statement given to Good Morning America Taylor Swift’s team claimed, "Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern.”

Rasool also addressed a number of messages she received from Taylor Swift fans in a collection of tweets that read, "Absolutely no merchandise using 'the' before the words 'folklore album' has been manufactured or sent out. In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change."

The artist in question also publicly expressed her gratitude towards Taylor and her team for resolving the issues without conflict. She claimed, "I commend Taylor's team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore's brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page."



