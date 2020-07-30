COVID-19 deaths jump past 150,000 in worst-hit US

WASHINGTON: The United States became the first country to report over 150,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday — leaving behind all other nations hit by the pandemic.



Brazil is second to the US in terms of cases and fatalities, and also reported a sobering figure as it surpassed 90,000 deaths.



Nations around the globe, even those that believed they had largely curbed the disease, are seeing a rise in cases that are damaging economies and forcing protection measures that have disrupted all aspects of life.

The sacred Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has begun with some 10,000 Muslim faithful allowed, instead of the roughly 2.5 million that attended last year.

Pilgrims were brought in small batches into Makkah's Grand Mosque, walking along paths marked on the floor, in sharp contrast to the normal sea of humanity that swirls inside its walls.

Even with efforts in place to contain the virus, COVID-19 has killed more than 661,000 people around the world and total infections are approaching 17 million.

US not included

The EU is due Thursday to update its list of countries approved for travel to the European bloc, which it reviews every two weeks. The United States was not on the list and is not expected to be included.

On Wednesday alone the country recorded 1,267 new deaths in the past 24 hours and notched more than 68,000 new daily cases, with southern and western states particularly hard-hit — especially Florida, where more than 6,300 people have died.

The EU's safe list does, however, include Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The bloc is expected to announce that Algeria is being removed from the list after a resurgence of coronavirus.

Meanwhile several countries in Europe have slapped restrictions on travel to and from Spain, while officials in Europe ramp up a spat over the seriousness of the current outbreak.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh from announcing quarantine for travelers returning from Spain, suggested the rest of Europe could be facing a second wave — despite his own country´s dismal figures.

France's health minister hit back on Wednesday, saying his country was categorically not in a second wave.

"Clusters are emerging, we have warning signs from certain hospitals that have seen a trend of increasing admission," Olivier Veran said, adding: "We are testing a lot more."

Spain, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, insists it is a safe destination and was critical of Britain's blanket quarantine, which includes islands without significant outbreaks.

Brazil also wants visitors back, and on Wednesday reopened travel to foreigners arriving by plane, hoping to revive its lockdown-devastated tourism industry.

Brazil closed its air borders to non-residents on March 30, at a time when the virus was just taking hold in South America.

As a whole, Latin America's biggest economy is facing a record contraction of 9.1% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

India's office-hospital

The blizzard of alarming data continued too in east Asia, with China seeing a three-month high of 101 new virus cases on Wednesday because of a localized outbreak in the northern port city of Dalian.

Officials blamed contaminated packaging on imported seafood — similar reasons have been offered to explain previous Chinese outbreaks.

Further south, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam warned the financial hub was facing a "large-scale community outbreak" that could lead to a "collapse of our hospital system".

All residents in the densely packed city of 7.5 million are under orders to wear masks outdoors and restaurants can only serve takeaway meals, in a blow for diners during the city's hot and humid summer.

"It's so hot outside now, 10 minutes after I start work, my shirt is all sweaty," a construction worker told AFP as he tucked into a pork chop, admitting he missed air-conditioned restaurants.

While some labor in the heat to make a living, others have been inspired to take action for their communities.

One Indian businessman has converted his office into an 85-bed facility to provide free treatment for the poor.

Kadar Shaikh spent 20 days in a private clinic being treated for the virus last month and was horrified by the bill.

"How could poor people afford such treatment?" the property developer told AFP.

"So I decided to do something and contribute in the fight against the deadly virus."