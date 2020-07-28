Kim Kardashian's fall-out with Kanye West was a publicity stunt?

In light of the recent media frenzy following the Kardashian-Jenner clan wherever they go, a number of rumors have begun floating around regarding a possible publicity stunt allegedly curated by Kim Kardashian herself.

Many fans are of the opinion that the reality TV star orchestrated her big emotional breakdown in order to rack up interest towards her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Ever since Kanye initially broke down, he has not been featured in any of the Kardashian’s episodes, however a recent report by the Daily Mail revealed that the pair stepped out for Wendy’s recently and left the public with their heads turning.

The report claimed that an emotional exchange occurred between the pair, in their un-tinted car.

Pictures from their encounter quickly began circulating the web and garnered a lot of attention from social media users who began to question Kim’s true intentions for letting her emotional outburst be seen so openly.

One user took to Twitter, claiming, "Kim set it up she's good with the paparazzi" while another said, "Looks like they told the cameras to be there."

The major reason why many assume this exchange was merely a publicity rouse, was because some wondered why such a famous celebrity would go around in a non-tinted car, especially in the midst of all the drama.