Kanye West’s breakdown was caused from unresolved grief over mom’s death, claims Donda's ex-boyfriend

Even with years having passed since the death of Kanye West’s mother, it appears her death still affects him, and according to claims made by her ex-boyfriend, his grief might have been what led to his emotional breakdown.

During his interview with The New York Post, Blakely began by noting how close the mother and son were and also claimed, “This child was plainly and self-evidently extraordinary.”

He said, “My personal feeling — just from the person I know — is that this is unresolved grief."

For the unversed, Donda died back in 2007, only a day after she came out from several cosmetic procedures, including liposuction, a tummy tuck, and breast reduction. As a result of that, to this day, “He has not recovered from the loss of his mother.”

During one of his past interviews with Q Magazine back in 2015, Kanye admitted that he feels responsible for her death because “If I had never moved to LA she’d be alive . . . I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

From the very start of his career, Kanye’s mother was actively involved in his financial prospects, from acting as his general manager, to overseeing his holding companies and even running the Kanye West Foundation.

She was always of the opinion that her ‘little boy’ needed to be sheltered and protected from the world. Blakely said, “She was protective . . . she was a very forceful person who sought to fortify him for the real world,” he explained. “She knew that he was clearly not ordinary and wanted him to take special care and not be injured by our Western way of life.”