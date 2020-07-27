Kourtney Kardashian trolled over adorable photo with Chicago West

Kourtney Kardashian’s new post appears to have become the butt of every joke after fans began targeting her for asking Chicago to ‘raise her hand’ if Kourtney was her favorite aunt.

Kourtney is one who member of the Kardashian-Jenner household who is well known for her protective nature and love towards children, however, one of her most recent posts with Chicago West was heavily scrutinized and trolled.

With the picture of Chicago resting in her arms, Kourtney uploaded it to Instagram with a caption that read, "Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite.”

Despite the innocence of her post, a select number of netizens began poking fun at her and claimed, "She (Chicago) is not concerned with u” while another said, , "I had to swipe back and forth through here just to make sure that I wasn’t bugging ... she didn’t raise her hand."