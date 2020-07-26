Chrissy Teigen issues apology to Megan Thee Stallion for making ‘pointless’ twerking joke

Chrissy Teigen came under fire after Megan Thee Stallion’s fans began picking her apart for her uncalled for dig towards the star.

The issue occurred when Teigen participated in the "I have a joke on… but" Twitter trend. When Nell Scovell made a joke of her own, Teigen joined in and took a jab at Megan, claiming, “I have a Megan Thee Stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.”

While the tweet was deleted promptly, that did not stop the crusade of bashing that fans unleashed upon her for her rude and ‘obnoxious’ joke.

In an attempt to reconcile, Teigen clarified her point through Twitter, “Before you start, I love her. I'll delete because you guys are sooooo [expletive] annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools. [sic]”

She later also locked her Twitter account and made her tweets invisible to anyone who doesn’t follow her. On Saturday, she attempted to clear the air finally with an apology tweet that read, “I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something they're known for with Meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and [expletive] and pointless as the joke was.”

“Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all.”

She added, “You'll say someone else wrote this or that I don't mean it and that's always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I'll take it.”