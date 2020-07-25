Kanye West is ‘not receptive’ to Kim Kardashian’s attempts at extending an olive branch

With his manic episode on complete blast, Kanye West has effectively removed himself from the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and still refuses to meet his wife Kim.

According to sources close to TMZ, the rapper has been in total isolation and is only allowing a handful of friends to come and visit him. Not only has he completely dismissed his wife’s attempts to reach out, he is not even letting her fly out to meet him face-to-face at the couple’s Wyoming ranch.



The source was quoted telling The Sun, "Kim thinks she's the only one who can 'save' Kanye. After everything that's happened this week, she knows she can't save her marriage and accepts it was probably over a long time ago. But she won't split with him at his lowest point. She owes it to their kids to stick by his side until he gets help.”

But this task is rather difficult since Kanye continues to remain “holed up” inside a “secure bunker” inside their ranch.

The source went on to say, "Kanye has a compound at the ranch in Wyoming. He’s had a lot of building work going on there and a lot of it is geared towards security. There’s an underground bunker, a panic room originally built for the family to go to in an emergency, stocked up with food. Kanye’s surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn’t trust Kim or her family."

"He changed his Twitter and social media passwords last week to lock everyone out. He’s very paranoid and is convinced that he needs ‘protection’ from Kim and Kris - even though they’re only trying to help him.”