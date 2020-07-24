close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
World

Web Desk
July 24, 2020

'Meghan Markle was on the lookout for a British boyfriend before meeting Prince Harry'

World

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 24, 2020

A TV presenter has revealed the details of how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met in the first place.

Discussing Meghan's first impressions of Harry, TV presenter Lizzie Cundy said the Duchess of Sussex thought Prince Harry was a "catch".

Talking to The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, Cundy said she had texted Meghan after news of their romance broke.

"When I heard about Harry I said 'what a catch' and she said 'yeah I know!'"

She also revealed that Meghan had been on the lookout for an English boyfriend, but when Cundy suggested Ashley Cole, Markle wasn’t keen because of his relationship with ex Cheryl.

Meanwhile, graziadaily.co.uk reported that an upcoming book titled "Finding Freedom" is expected to shed light on the early relationship of the royal couple.

It said that the duo was introduced by a mutual friend in July 2016 and they also shared a few details about the early relationship in their first ever interview after announcing their engagement.

