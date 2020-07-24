Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard hid her bruises under makeup before appearing on show

In an ongoing rife amid Johnny Depp libel case, new news has come to light which claims that Heard sustained massive injuries to her face was forced to hide them under piles of makeup before her appearance on James Corden’s show The Late Late Show back in 2015.

The artist spoke as a witness for News Group Newspapers and told the court how Heard was forced to hide her buries by caking on makeup before her appearance on his show.

Heard also spoke of the incident during her witness statement according to a report by Insider and stated, The Late Late Show ended up being "one of the worst and most violent nights" because she had sustained major injuries to her face.

After Depp’s lawyers questioned the authenticity of her claim Heard replied by saying there were "tonnes of injuries."

Her makeup artist gave the gruesome details and claimed that there were "missing chunks of hair on the top of the crown" and as a result of that she had "no other choice" but "to cover the injury on her [Heard's] lip" with a thick coat of lipstick.

Her complete statement read, "When I saw Amber, I immediately noticed that she had a split lip and a bruise near her eye. I also saw that there was a chunk of hair missing from her head. Amber told me that Johnny had tried to suffocate her."

Later on during the hearing, a stylist confirmed that she found no bruises or scars on Heard’s face, however, Heard’s makeup artist denied those claims and said that the stylist saw Heard after she had covered her bruises up.

In the stylist’s written statement she explained her stance stating, "I saw her throughout the day of December 16th, 2015, in good light, at close range, wearing no makeup. Throughout the day of December 16th, 2015, I could see clearly that Ms. Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body."