Kim Kardashian refuses to part ways till Kanye gets ‘psychological help'

Kim Kardashian ready to part ways but refuses till Kanye gets ‘psychological help'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s dream team seems to have met its end within these recent weeks and according to a number of reports, the reason is due to his profoundly erratic behavior and emotional outbursts.

However, even in light of all of this, sources claim the reality TV star refuses to sign the divorce papers ‘till he gets psychological help’

The insider was quoted telling The Sun, "Kim thinks she's the only one who can 'save' Kanye. After everything that's happened this week, she knows she can't save her marriage and accepts it was probably over a long time ago. But she won't split with him at his lowest point. She owes it to their kids to stick by his side until he gets help.”

This has proven to be a mammoth task till now because Kanye has refused all attempts at help that Kim has offered.

The source went on to say "Kanye has a compound at the ranch in Wyoming. He’s had a lot of building work going on there and a lot of it is geared towards security. There’s an underground bunker, a panic room originally built for the family to go to in an emergency, stocked up with food. Kanye’s surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn’t trust Kim or her family."

"He changed his Twitter and social media passwords last week to lock everyone out. He’s very paranoid and is convinced that he needs ‘protection’ from Kim and Kris - even though they’re only trying to help him.”

Kanye has also locked everyone out of his social media pages by changing his passwords. In a now deleted tweet Kanye asked for Kris to “come and get me.” His tweets read, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. If I get locked up like Mandela Y'all will know why."

In a separate tweet he also wrote, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday."



