Paris Hilton has been experiencing nightmares due to teenage mental abuse

Paris Hilton is a Hollywood icon known worldwide for her taste in fashion, however with the release of her new YouTube Originals documentary coming up, she revealed some exclusive tea about her past and her experience with abuse. The star claimed that she still continues to have nightmares because of the abuse she had to endure in her teenage years.

Paris shed light on these issues as a part of a sneak peak into her YouTube debut. She claimed that the abuse occurred when she was shipped off to boarding school in Utah.

The YouTube clip in question begins by saying, "I'm nervous. I'm shaking. It's hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning.”

“I don't know—it's something that's very personal, and not something I like talking about. No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it."

Fans will have to wait till her documentary drops if they wish to hear more about the issues that have been plaguing the star ever since she was a teenager.



Albeit it might be rough to relive traumatic experiences on her documentary, the star feels the filming process is "very therapeutic" and by opening up, her fans will get to "see a different side to me than they've ever seen before."

Paris claims that she is elated to be sharing this part of her life with her fans "Because I honestly didn't even know who I was up until this year. I really learned a lot about myself through this film."