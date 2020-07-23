Jennifer Aniston helping Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom after their pet's death

Jennifer Aniston is supporting Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to reduce their pain in the devastating situation as the couple lost their beloved dog.

'The Pirates of the Caribbean star' confirmed his missing dog had died on Tuesday after he found Mighty's collar following a seven-day search for the puppy.



The 'Friends' alum did her best to raise awareness to her pal's devastating situation in a bid for the pooch to be be found and brought back to them.



The 51-year-old actress has been pals with the couple for years and has reportedly been asked to be the godmother of their daughter, who is due to be born this month.



Heartbroken Orlando told fans that his beloved pet Mighty went missing last week.

The 'Marley and Me' actress used her Instagram account to help heighten search efforts.

Jennifer returned to Instagram less than 24 hours later to share a snap of Orlando holding Mighty, writing: "This is Mighty. If anyone has seen this pup please call this number," alongside a phone number connected with the search."

The devastated actor, who is expecting a baby girl with Katy in just weeks, told fans that he has aired more than he thought was possible following Mighty's death.



Orlando, 43, gushed over his "soul connection" and "bond" with Mighty in his length tribute to his four-legged friend.



He has since shared a video of him getting a tattoo of Mighty's name on his chest with is 4.1 million Instagram followers.



He began: "Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar...



"I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed."

"Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion."

Jennifer was one of the first to rush to the comment section to leave a sweet message on Orlando's touching post.

She penned: "The tears won't stop. I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you."



