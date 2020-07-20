Westminster Abbey decide not to ring bells for Meghan Markle’s birthday

In light of current world events Westminster Abbey has decided against ringing its bells to announce Meghan Markle’s birthday this coming month.

According to a report by the Daily Mail royal correspondent Richard Eden, "I hear that Westminster Abbey will not ring its bells for Meghan’s birthday next month. To add insult to injury, it did ring them for the birthday of beleaguered Prince Andrew in February, even though he’d stepped down from royal duties."

A spokesperson for Westminster Abbey told The Daily Mail, "The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.”