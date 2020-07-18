Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith lay rumors of $270M divorce payout to rest

Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s scandal has given rise to a number of divorce rumors over the course of the last few weeks and many are speculating that a $270Million is around the corner. However, the couple has since put all rumors to rest during their appearance on the show Red Table Talk.

Renowned gossip debunker, the Gossip Cop dived into all rumors surrounding the $270 million divorce and set the record straight about the alleged blame game the couple was bickering about for the last few weeks..

The tabloid claims that the rumors hold no ground since the couple recently spoke about their past struggles in a loving and respectful manner during their appearance on the show Red Table Talk. During the episode, Smith could be heard telling Jada, "I could love you through anything.”