Meghan Markle ‘doesn't even open’ letters sent by Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle ‘doesn't even open’ the letters sent by’ Thomas Markle

Meghan and Thomas Markle’s public ‘conversations’ have shed light on a rather toxic family dynamic. Recent reports reveal that the father-daughter duo is still estranged and does not communicate with each other even though Thomas reportedly keeps sending his daughter letters which she ‘doesn't even open’ anymore.

A source revealed the details surrounding this rift during a conversation with US Weekly, reportedly Thomas has been “sending letters to the house” hoping to reconnect with his daughter, however she ‘doesn't even open’ them.

Meghan’s past with her father has always been rocky. Whether it be because of his public nod of disapproval and unwarranted interviews against her life decisions, Meghan has been left “upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal.”

In regards to a possible reconciliation, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen weighed in a deduced that that family has a long bridge to rebuild before they have any chance to reconcile. He was quoted telling Fox News, “That’s pretty tricky. Thomas and Samantha have both been speaking to the press nonstop. Meghan has even tried reaching out to her father. They’ve instead decided to make those letters public. I would say that’s far too tricky.