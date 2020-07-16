Scott Disick, Sofia Richie ignite romantic flames once more

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie ignite romantic flames months after initial split

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie took the internet by storm after news of their rekindled romance hits mainstream media.

According to a report by a source close to Us Weekly, Scott and Sofia “weren’t getting along before—hence the split” and “worked on having a life separate from each other.” However, with that phase of their life wrapped up, the couple decided to give their relationship another shot. They are hanging out again romantically….It’s back on.”

A second source claims, “Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has, and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship.”

After gaining immense relaxation from his self-reflection phase “Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so.”

By now “whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again.”