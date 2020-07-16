Megan Thee Stallion ‘grateful to be alive’ after gunshot lands her in the hospital

Megan Thee Stallion ‘grateful to be alive’ after gun lands her in the hospital

Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to set the record straight regarding circulating rumors about Tory Lanez yielding a concealed gun.

The rumor began after Tory Lanez was arrested for the possession of a concealed gun while spending time with Megan Thee Stallion. The circulating rumor claims that Megan’s foot got injured from broken glass debris that fell to the floor after the alleged gun was fired.

Shortly after that, the singer took to her Instagram account and began by saying, "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight.”

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

Near the end of the post Meghan revealed she was increasingly grateful to be alive and wanted to make sure her side of the story was not lost in the media frenzy that ensued following the incident.



"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery. But it was important to me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

That is not all, in the caption of her post she wrote, "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."